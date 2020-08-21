Mark M. Hedstrom Acquires 25,000 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) COO Mark M. Hedstrom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 722,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CLNY stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 124,869 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

