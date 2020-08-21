Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 396,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.