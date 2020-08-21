$1.56 EPS Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.76. AerCap posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AerCap by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in AerCap by 85.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 47.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 28.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.