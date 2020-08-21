Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Watts Water Technologies worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

