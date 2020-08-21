Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 287,251 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287,251 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $18,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $674,340. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.64 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

