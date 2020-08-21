Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,469 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $18,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

