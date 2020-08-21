Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 56,064 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of South Jersey Industries worth $19,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.3% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

