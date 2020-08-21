Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Nevro worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 74.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nevro by 1,336.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Nevro by 76.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $134.54 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,490 shares of company stock worth $11,468,237. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.