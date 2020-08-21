Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of OGE Energy worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,393,000 after purchasing an additional 197,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in OGE Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 165,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,426,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE opened at $32.19 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.