Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 820,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

