Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.08 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after buying an additional 1,928,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 547,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 125,892 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,394,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. BofA Securities raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

