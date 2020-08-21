Investors Buy Large Volume of Devon Energy Put Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,052 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,069% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,288 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

DVN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

