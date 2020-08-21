Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of eHealth worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 and have sold 41,444 shares worth $5,024,519. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

