Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $91,729.96 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,101.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00.

Shake Shack stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,957 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after acquiring an additional 787,387 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,063,000 after acquiring an additional 664,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $18,870,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.59.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

