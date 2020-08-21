Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,262,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,926 shares of company stock worth $13,924,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

