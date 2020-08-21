Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,960 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57,526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

SYF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

