Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.83 Million Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWONA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $35.65 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler bought 795,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,596,637.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,376.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,227,480 shares of company stock worth $79,084,775 and sold 291,373 shares worth $10,553,769. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

