Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Merit Medical Systems worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,308,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,232,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,251,000 after buying an additional 2,120,304 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,709,000 after buying an additional 371,285 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $6,517,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $6,023,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $220,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $683,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.