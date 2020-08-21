Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.95 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Lear worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 34,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

