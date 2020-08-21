Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,477 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $181.19 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

