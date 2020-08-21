Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Steel Dynamics worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

