Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Williams-Sonoma worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.37.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

