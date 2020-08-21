Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 658,177 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 175.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.96% of Helmerich & Payne worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

