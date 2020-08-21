Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,076 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 1,689.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 428.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

