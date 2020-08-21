Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of WD-40 worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,967,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $199.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

