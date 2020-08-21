El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of El Paso Electric worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,019,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,276,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,324,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,196,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,347,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,752,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 693,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after buying an additional 659,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EE opened at $68.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

