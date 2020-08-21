Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 21,685 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 343,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

OHI opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

