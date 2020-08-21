Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 49,766 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,766 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 816,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 754,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 838,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.73. Tellurian Inc has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 595,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $613,707.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 830,344 shares of company stock worth $853,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

