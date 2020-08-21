Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 70,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 94,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 985,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.92. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

