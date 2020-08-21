Alps Advisors Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $668.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,554 shares of company stock worth $2,827,866 over the last ninety days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

