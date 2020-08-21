Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

HRL opened at $52.55 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.