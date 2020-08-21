Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $268,445.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,162,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,344 shares of company stock worth $1,827,186 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

