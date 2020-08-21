Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE AJRD opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

