Alps Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $340.87 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

