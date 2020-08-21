Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,577 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,312 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,254 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,132.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

