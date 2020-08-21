Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $299.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.