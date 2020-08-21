Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 173,611 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 175,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE CPF opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $452.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

