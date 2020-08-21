Alps Advisors Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 33.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Camden National by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 63.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Camden National by 25.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of CAC opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

