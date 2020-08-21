Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 592,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 233,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBCP. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

