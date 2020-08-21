Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Slack by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 36.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Slack during the first quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of WORK opened at $29.98 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $99,323.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,275,290 shares of company stock valued at $75,703,607. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WORK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.