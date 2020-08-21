Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,292 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $1,198,559.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $43.61 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.77.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

