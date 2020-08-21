Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 429,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

