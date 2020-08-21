Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Down 1%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.88. 8,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 366,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

