FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Trading Down 1.8%

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 5,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 981,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.