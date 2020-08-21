Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 5,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,642,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Specifically, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $154,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 33.81 and a quick ratio of 32.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 353.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 420.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Slack
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Slack
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,292 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,292 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Recro Pharma Shares Down 1%
Recro Pharma Shares Down 1%
FinVolution Group Trading Down 1.8%
FinVolution Group Trading Down 1.8%
Microbot Medical Shares Down 7.1% on Insider Selling
Microbot Medical Shares Down 7.1% on Insider Selling


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report