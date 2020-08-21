Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 5,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,642,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Specifically, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $154,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 33.81 and a quick ratio of 32.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 353.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 420.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

