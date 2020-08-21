Analysts Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) PT at $20.75

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 238,152 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $625.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.