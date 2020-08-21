Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $36.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REYN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Noll acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is 60.69%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.