United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Receives $47.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

USM opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $502,283.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,161 shares of company stock worth $3,872,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in United States Cellular by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in United States Cellular by 152.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

