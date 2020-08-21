IFP Advisors Inc Sells 657 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 48.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Exelon stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

