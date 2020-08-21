IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,680,000 after acquiring an additional 610,601 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 132.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $113.65 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average of $109.53.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

